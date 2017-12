Facebook verbucht Werbeeinnahmen künftig im jeweiligen Land

A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye, in Zenica, March 13, 2015. Facebook Inc recorded a slight increase in government requests for account data in the second half of 2014, according to its Global Government Requests Report, which includes information about content removal.Requests for account data increased to 35,051 in the second half of 2014 from 34,946 in the first half, with requests from countries such as India rising and those from others including United States and Germany falling, the report by the world's largest Internet social network showed. Facebook said it restricted 9,707 pieces of content for violating local laws, 11 percent more than in the first half, with access restricted to 5,832 pieces in India and 3,624 in Turkey. Picture taken on March 13. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY PORTRAIT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)