Johnson drängt Trump auf Rücknahme der Zölle auf schottischen Whisky

Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland March 1, 2011. Whisky now accounts for 40 percent of all foreign-produced spirits sold in China, about the same share as cognac. Though still small, the Chinese whisky market was worth close to 100 million pounds in 2010, from a mere 1 million pounds in 2000. To keep up with demand, Scotland's whisky industry has poured 600 million pounds into expanding and building new distilleries over the last three years. Long-forgotten still houses have been re-opened. Expansion is underway at a handful of big industrial grain whisky plants, bottling halls and cooperages, and also at some of the smaller 102 malt whisky distilleries scattered across the highlands and islands of Scotland. Picture taken March 1, 2011. To match Feature FOOD-WHISKY/CHINA REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD DRINK SOCIETY)