Mexiko verhängt Einfuhr-Zölle auf US-Schweinefleisch

Workers cut pork at Park Packing -- one of the Chicago's few remaining slaughterhouses -- in Chicago, Illinois July 18, 2015. Two years after a devastating swine virus killed nearly 10 percent of the U.S. hog herd, American pig farmers eager to rebuild are faced with the realization that they've overproduced. A glut of pork is hitting slaughterhouses and retailers this summer, as production cycles, once put into motion, make it hard to rein in the size of the herd quickly. REUTERS/Karl Plume