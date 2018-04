Harley Davidson steigert Umsatz - Verkauft aber weniger Maschinen

A detail of the Harley-Davidson brand name is photographed on the motorcycle of Guo Qingshan in his village outside Beijing, China, April 7, 2018. "I love the sound of the engine and the muscle of the motor. When I ride it, I feel free and proud," Guo said. However, Guo has his limits. If prices rise, Guo said he wouldn't contemplate buying another Harley. REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH "TRADE PRODUCTS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.