Erste Hinrichtung in den USA auf Bundesebene seit 17 Jahren

Indiana State Troopers block a road leading to the Federal Correctional Institution, Terre Haute, as officials await word about the stay of execution issued for Daniel Lewis Lee, who is convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, and would be the first federal execution in 17 years at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston