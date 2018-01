US-Industrie sammelt mehr Aufträge ein als gedacht

The U.S. flag flies on Campbell Transportation's towboat M.K. McNally as it passes Mitchell Power Plant, a coal-fired power-plant operated by American Electric Power (AEP), on the Ohio River in Moundsville, West Virginia, U.S., September 10, 2017. Photograph taken at N39°49.767' W80°49.357'. Photograph taken September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder