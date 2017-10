Hurrikan "Harvey" hinterlässt negative Spuren in US-Wirtschaft

Francile Lovings, 52, sits on her front porch to avoid the odour of mould and mildew in her home during the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Acres Homes, Houston, Texas, U.S. September 10, 2017. Picture taken September 10, 2017. Lovings, who is waiting for assistance from FEMA, is still sleeping in the home although it doesn't have electricity and the mould gets worst everyday. "Im just praying and hoping I can survive until I get out of this situation," said Lovings. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry