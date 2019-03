US-Regierung will bis 2024 wieder Astronauten auf Mond schicken

Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin is pictured during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the moon, in this July 29, 1969 photograph. Seeking to preserve the site where humans first set foot on the moon, a California state panel on January 29, 2010 registered a collection of 106 objects left by the Apollo 11 mission as an historical resource. In the foreground is the Passive Seismic Experiment Package and beyond it is the Laser Ranging Retro-Reflector (LR-3). REUTERS/NASA/Handout/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH SOCIETY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS