Trump will US-Astronauten zu Mond und Mars schicken

A passenger aircraft, with the full "Harvest Moon" seen behind, makes its final approach to landing at Heathrow Airport in west London, September 19, 2013. The Harvest Moon is a traditional name for the full moon that is closest to the autumn equinox, and at a traditional period where farmers would be harvesting crops. The moon's rise time and angle of path give the illusion that the Harvest Moon is both closer, larger and brighter; though actually it is not. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)