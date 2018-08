Tesla-Chef - Silver Lake und Goldman Sachs beraten bei Börsen-Rückzug

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, June 29, 2010. Musk said his company could be profitable if it continued to make pricey sports cars, but is instead forgoing income to build a car aimed at mass-market commuters. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) - GM1E66U01G901