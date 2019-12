US-Demokraten präsentieren zwei Anklagepunkte gegen Trump

U.S. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks about articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as he stanst with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Commitee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) during an announcement of articles of impeachment by Democratic committee chairs on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst