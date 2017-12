USA kritisieren Maduros Drohungen gegen Venezuelas Opposition

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) speaks during an event with supporters, next to newly elected mayor of Libertador district Erika Farias (C) and President of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez (L), in Caracas, Venezuela December 10, 2017. Picture taken December 10, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY