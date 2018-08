Stimmung der US-Verbraucher auf tiefstem Stand seit knapp einem Jahr

A customer counts his cash at the checkout lane of a Walmart store in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles November 26, 2013. This year, Black Friday starts earlier than ever, with some retailers, including Wal-Mart, opening early on Thanksgiving evening. About 140 million people were expected to shop over the four-day weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)