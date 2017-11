US-Demokraten gewinnen Trump-Gradmesser-Wahlen

Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1DDFC90EF0