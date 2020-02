Trump nennt Demokraten-Vorwahl in Iowa "totales Chaos"

Five Democratic candidates are considered to have viable shots at winning or placing highly in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first nominating contest of the 2020 presidential election. Iowa offers only a small number of delegates, but the predominately white, rural state historically is where candidacies take off - or sometimes founder. Since 1996, every Democrat who has won the caucuses has gone to secure the party's nomination. Here is a look at the stakes for each top candidate vying to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November: (Reporting by James Oliphant in Washington; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Lisa Shumaker) REUTERS/Brian Snyder