Kliniken fordern Rückkehr zum Normalbetrieb - Aufgeschobene OPs nachholen

Anesthesiologist Sylvie Thierbach of the German armed forces Bundeswehr stands in front of a bed in the intensive care unit of the Ulm Bundeswehr hospital during a media event as they prepare for the admission of patients, while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ulm, Germany, March 24, 2020. Picture taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert