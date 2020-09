Regierung fordert verstärkte Nutzung der Corona-Warn-App

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha BSC - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - June 27, 2020 A corner flag with the logo of Germany's official "Corona Warn-App, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool??DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video