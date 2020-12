Frankreich lockert Abschottung von Großbritannien - Covid-Test nötig

The Pit Stop at the Eurotunnel, where lorries are checked before boarding the Shuttle Freight from France to Britain, is seen in Coquelles near Calais, after France barred all people coming from the United Kingdom, for 48 hours from Sunday night, over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol