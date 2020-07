Zweifel am Corona-Schutz von Gesichtsvisieren

A facial shield for use by healthcare workers is seen placed near 3D visor frames as the University of Pretoria is heeding a public call to produce 3D visor frames urgently, in order to respond to the growing demand for protective gear to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pretoria, South Africa, April 6, 2020. Picture taken April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko