Japanische Notenbank lockert Geldpolitik weiter

A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. Japan primed financial markets on Tuesday for currency intervention after the yen tested record highs, signalling it may try to tame the unit with a combination of yen-selling and monetary easing. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)