Messen raten zu verschärfter Hygiene wegen Corona-Virusrisiko

A worker from Italy's Senate uses hand sanitiser as he arrives at the Piazza Madama Senate building in this still image taken from video in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. All people entering Italy's Senate are obliged to have their temperatures checked and use hand sanitiser as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Senato TV/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.