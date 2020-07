Frauen-Trio fordert Weißrusslands Staatschef Lukaschenko heraus

FILE PHOTO: Candidate in the upcoming presidential election Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, Veronika Tsepkalo, wife of politician Valery Tsepkalo, and Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office, attend a news conference in Minsk, Belarus July 17, 2020. Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko, two main rivals to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko both barred from the upcoming presidential election, support Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who launched her campaign for president in place of her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo