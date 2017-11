Ifo-Umfrage - Weltwirtschaftsklima so gut wie zuletzt 2011

FILE PHOTO: Ships load and unload cargo at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 18, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Hafidz Mubarak A./Antara Foto/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD SEARCH GLOBAL BUSINESS 13 NOV FOR ALL IMAGES