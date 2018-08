IWF-Chefvolkswirt - Deutschland trägt zu höheren Krisenrisiken bei

Maurice Obstfeld, Economic Counsellor and Director, Research Department of IMF delivers the International Monetary Fund's media briefing on the world economic outlook during its annual meeting in Lima, Peru, October 6, 2015. The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for a second time this year on Tuesday, citing weak commodity prices and a slowdown in China and warned that policies aimed at increasing demand were needed. The Fund, whose annual meeting starts in Peru this week, forecast that the world economy would grow at 3.1 percent this year and by 3.6 percent in 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo